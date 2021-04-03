Chief Minister takes notice of motorcyclist death by kite string

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has taken notice of the death of a motorcyclist when a kite string slit his throat near Shahabpura in Sialkot

The chief minister sought a report from Regional Police Officer (RPO) Gujranwala and ordered to take stern action against the negligent police officers.

The chief minister warned that kite-flying incidents were intolerable. He directed the police to strictly enforce the ban on kite-flying besides taking indiscriminate action against the culprits.

The CM expressed heartfelt sympathies and condolences to the family of the deceased.