Chief Minister Takes Notice Of Murder Incident

Faizan Hashmi 41 seconds ago Wed 23rd September 2020 | 09:19 PM

Chief Minister takes notice of murder incident

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has sought a report from RPO about an incident of murder offive persons in Chunian and directed to arrest the accused

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Sep, 2020 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has sought a report from RPO about an incident of murder offive persons in Chunian and directed to arrest the accused.

The accused should be arrested at the earliest and the bereaved heirs be provided justice, he added.

