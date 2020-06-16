UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Chief Minister Takes Notice Of Murder Of A Child In Kasur

Muhammad Irfan 7 minutes ago Tue 16th June 2020 | 11:58 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jun, 2020 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has sought a report from Regional Police Officer (RPO) Sheikhupura about the murder of an eight-year-old child in Nafees Colony, Kasur.

