Chief Minister takes notice of murder of a child in Kasur

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jun, 2020 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has sought a report from Regional Police Officer (RPO) Sheikhupura about the murder of an eight-year-old child in Nafees Colony, Kasur.

He has directed to arrest the culprits at the earliest and added that justice be providedto the heirs at every cost.

He has also extended sympathies to the bereaved family.