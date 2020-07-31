UrduPoint.com
Chief Minister Takes Notice Of Murder Of Former PU Addl Controller

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Fri 31st July 2020 | 07:14 PM

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar on Friday took notice of murder of former additional controller Ahmad Ali Chatha of Punjab University and sought a report from Capital City Police Officer (CCPO) Lahore

He extended sympathies to the bereaved heirs and directed to early arrest the accused.

The heirs would be provided justice at every cost, the the chief minister assured.

