Chief Minister Takes Notice Of Murder Of Four Family Members In Gujrat

Published March 15, 2022 | 09:02 PM

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar taking notice of the murder of four members of a family in Gujrat, has sought a report from IG police

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Mar, 2022 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar taking notice of the murder of four members of a family in Gujrat, has sought a report from IG police.

The chief minister directed that strict legal action be taken against the arrested accused along-with provision of justice to the heirs.

