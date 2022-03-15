Chief Minister takes notice of murder of four family members in Gujrat

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Mar, 2022 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar taking notice of the murder of four members of a family in Gujrat, has sought a report from IG police.

The chief minister directed that strict legal action be taken against the arrested accused along-with provision of justice to the heirs.