Chief Minister takes notice of murder of girl child in Sialkot

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jul, 2020 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has taken notice of the murder of a girl child in Butter Dogran, a suburban village of Sialkot and sought a report from Regional Police Officer (RPO) Gujranwala.

He said that the killers would not escape from the grip of the law and the bereaved family would be provided justice at every cost, said a handout issued here on Tuesday.

Moreover, the police have arrested accused Ahtisham alias Mani and Muhammad Faiz and started investigation.