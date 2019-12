(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Dec, 2019 ) : Chief Minister Usman Buzdar has taken notice of an out of order CT scan machine and failure in its timely repair at the DHQ Teaching Hospital DG Khan

He directed to hold a departmental inquiry and responsibility should also be fixed.

He sought a report from the provincial secretary Specialized Healthcare & Medical education within 15 days.