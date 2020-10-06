UrduPoint.com
Chief Minister Takes Notice Of Police Torture Of Woman

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Tue 06th October 2020 | 07:28 PM

Chief Minister takes notice of police torture of woman

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has sought a report from Regional Police Officer (RPO) Gujranwala about the torture of a woman in the police station

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Oct, 2020 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has sought a report from Regional Police Officer (RPO) Gujranwala about the torture of a woman in the police station.

He ordered for taking departmental action against the police officials involved in the incident and said that no one would be allowed to take the law into their hands.

The affected woman would be provided justice, he promised.

Meanwhile, the police have arrested policeman Ali Akbar and departmental action has been started after registration of a case.

