Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has taken notice of police torture on women in their house in Multan and suspended the SHO Mumtazabad

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jul, 2019 ) : Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar has taken notice of police torture on women in their house in Multan and suspended the SHO Mumtazabad.

He directed the CPO Multan to immediately hold an inquiry and submit a report, adding that police is responsible for the protection of life and property of the people and no one can be allowed to break the law.