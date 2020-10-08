Chief Minister takes notice of rape-cum-murder of a child

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has sought a report from Regional Police Officer (RPO) Bahawalpur about rape-cum-murder of a child in the precinct of Saddar Khanpur police station in Rahim Yar Khan and ordered for taking a legal action against the arrested culprit

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Oct, 2020 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has sought a report from Regional Police Officer (RPO) Bahawalpur about rape-cum-murder of a child in the precinct of Saddar Khanpur police station in Rahim Yar Khan and ordered for taking a legal action against the arrested culprit.

He also assured the bereaved family of provision of justice, according to a handout issued here on Thursday.

Meanwhile, the offender namely Pervez has confessed to his crime.