Chief Minister takes notice of rape-cum-murder of 10-year old child

(@FahadShabbir)

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has taken notice of rape-cum-murder of a ten-year-old child in Batapur and sought a report from CCPO Lahore

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jul, 2019 ) : Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar has taken notice of rape-cum-murder of a ten-year-old child in Batapur and sought a report from CCPO Lahore

He directed to arrest the accused at the earliest, adding that elements involved in such gruesome incident deserve strict punishment.

He also extended sympathies to the bereaved family and assured that justice would be provided to them at every cost.