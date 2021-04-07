Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has sought a report from RPO Sargodha about the injury of a rescue official due to kite string in Bhakar

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Apr, 2021 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has sought a report from RPO Sargodha about the injury of a rescue official due to kite string in Bhakar.

The CM directed the administration to provide the best treatment facilities to the injured and reiterated that a dangerous activity like kite flying with metal strings can not be allowed.