Chief Minister Takes Notice Of Rescue Official's Injury Due To Kite String

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Wed 07th April 2021 | 08:25 PM

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has sought a report from RPO Sargodha about the injury of a rescue official due to kite string in Bhakar

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Apr, 2021 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has sought a report from RPO Sargodha about the injury of a rescue official due to kite string in Bhakar.

The CM directed the administration to provide the best treatment facilities to the injured and reiterated that a dangerous activity like kite flying with metal strings can not be allowed.

More Stories From Pakistan

