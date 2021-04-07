Chief Minister Takes Notice Of Rescue Official's Injury Due To Kite String
Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Wed 07th April 2021 | 08:25 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Apr, 2021 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has sought a report from RPO Sargodha about the injury of a rescue official due to kite string in Bhakar.
The CM directed the administration to provide the best treatment facilities to the injured and reiterated that a dangerous activity like kite flying with metal strings can not be allowed.