Chief Minister Takes Notice Of Sexual Assault In Ahmedpur

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 20 seconds ago Mon 21st June 2021 | 07:12 PM

Chief Minister takes notice of sexual assault in Ahmedpur

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has sought a report from Regional Police Officer (RPO) Bahawalpur about an incident of sexual assault on a girl student in Ahmedpur East

The CM directed the early arrest of criminals for taking prompt legal action.

The CM directed the early arrest of criminals for taking prompt legal action.

He also directed to hold inquiry over delay in the registration of case and release of criminals after receiving bribe.

A report be submitted after impartial inquiry and indiscriminate action be initiated against the responsiblepolice officers, the CM added.

