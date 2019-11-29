UrduPoint.com
Chief Minister Takes Notice Of Social Media Video About Kashana

Umer Jamshaid 14 seconds ago Fri 29th November 2019 | 08:27 PM

Chief Minister Usman Buzdar has taken strict notice of a social media video about Kashana, the shelter home for destitute girls and women in Lahore, and sought a report from the provincial social welfare secretary

The chief minister ordered for hold a complete inquiry into the reported incident to bring out the facts by completely investigating allegations. "Whosoever would be found guilty in the investigation would be taken to task," he said.

"The girls residing in Kashana would be given complete protection and I will never tolerate improper conduct with hapless girls," concluded the chief minister.

