Chief Minister Takes Notice Of Traffic Congestion

Sumaira FH Published January 10, 2022 | 07:10 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jan, 2022 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar on Monday took notice of traffic congestion at Shahdara Chowk.

He directed the divisional commissioner and chief traffic office (CTO) Lahore to take every step for restoration of traffic there.

The CTO should personally visit the area to restore the clogged traffic and additional staff should be deputed for managing the daily traffic flow, he added.

