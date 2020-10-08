UrduPoint.com
Chief Minister Takes Notice Of UHE Students' Agitation

Sumaira FH 25 seconds ago Thu 08th October 2020 | 08:34 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Oct, 2020 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar on Thursday took notice of the agitation of students of the University of Home Economics (UHE) and sought a report from the minister and secretary of Higher education department.

In a statement issued here, the CM directed those responsible for inordinate delay in students' exams be identified, adding that timely holding of exams was the responsibility of the university administration after reopening of the educational institutions.

Holding of exams must be ensured without any further delay and the report be submitted to the CM Office after the resolution of students' dubiety, the chief minister further directed.

