Chief Minister takes notice of unannounced power outages

Chief Minister Khyber Pakthunkhwa, Mahmood Khan on Tuesday took notice of excessive and unannounced power outages in the province especially at examination centers and summoned chiefs of Peshawar Electric Supply Company (PESCO) Chief and Tribal Areas Electric Supply Company (TESCO).

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jul, 2021 ) :Chief Minister Khyber Pakthunkhwa, Mahmood Khan on Tuesday took notice of excessive and unannounced power outages in the province especially at examination centers and summoned chiefs of Peshawar Electric Supply Company (PESCO) Chief and Tribal Areas Electric Supply Company (TESCO).

Taking notice of unannounced loadshedding ,he directed chief executives of PESCO and TESCO to improve electricity supply and distribution system and make sure uninterrupted supply of electricity to examination centers during ongoing annual boards examinations.

Chief Minister directed them to take step for minimizing loadshedding duration in urban areas in summer.

He also directed concerned officials to complete ongoing power generation projects on time to improve electricity distribution infrastructure and upgrade PESCO system.

He said that Khyber Pakthunkhwa government would provide all financial assistance to complete power generation projects on time.