Chief Minister takes notice of wrong surgery

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Apr, 2021 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has taken notice of wrong surgery in a private hospital of Multan as a result of which some patients lost their sight.

The chief minister has sought a report from the Secretary Health and Commissioner Multan Division and directed to hold an impartial inquiry and submit a report to the CM office.

He further directed to take action against the responsible and added that the findings of the inquiry should be surfaced besides compensating the blinds.

Special attention should be paid on the treatment of the affectees, he concluded.