Chief Minister Takes Notice Of Youth's Death In Safari Park

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Wed 26th February 2020 | 07:15 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Feb, 2020 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar expressed his deep sense of grief and sorrow over the death of a youth due to the attack of lions in Safari Park.

According to a handout issued here on Wednesday, Usman Buzdar sought a report from the commissioner and provincial secretary Wildlife about the incident and also ordered for investigating the incident.

He directed that a report about the incident should be submitted to theCM's Office within 24 hours.

More Stories From Pakistan

