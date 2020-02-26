Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar expressed his deep sense of grief and sorrow over the death of a youth due to the attack of lions in Safari Park

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Feb, 2020 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar expressed his deep sense of grief and sorrow over the death of a youth due to the attack of lions in Safari Park.

According to a handout issued here on Wednesday, Usman Buzdar sought a report from the commissioner and provincial secretary Wildlife about the incident and also ordered for investigating the incident.

He directed that a report about the incident should be submitted to theCM's Office within 24 hours.