Chief Minister Takes Notice, Seeks Report From RPO Sahiwal
Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Wed 22nd April 2020 | 09:01 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Apr, 2020 ) :Chief Minister Usman Buzdar has sought a report from RPO Sahiwal about an incident of kidnap-cum-murder of a child in Depalpur.
He had directed to arrest the criminals involved in the incident take stern legalaction against them.