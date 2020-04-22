Chief Minister takes notice, seeks report from RPO Sahiwal

Chief Minister Usman Buzdar has sought a report from RPO Sahiwal about an incident of kidnap-cum-murder of a child in Depalpur

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Apr, 2020 ) :Chief Minister Usman Buzdar has sought a report from RPO Sahiwal about an incident of kidnap-cum-murder of a child in Depalpur.

He had directed to arrest the criminals involved in the incident take stern legalaction against them.