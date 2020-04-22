UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Chief Minister Takes Notice, Seeks Report From RPO Sahiwal

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Wed 22nd April 2020 | 09:01 PM

Chief Minister takes notice, seeks report from RPO Sahiwal

Chief Minister Usman Buzdar has sought a report from RPO Sahiwal about an incident of kidnap-cum-murder of a child in Depalpur

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Apr, 2020 ) :Chief Minister Usman Buzdar has sought a report from RPO Sahiwal about an incident of kidnap-cum-murder of a child in Depalpur.

He had directed to arrest the criminals involved in the incident take stern legalaction against them.

Related Topics

Chief Minister Sahiwal Depalpur Criminals From Usman Buzdar

Recent Stories

Trudeau Approval Rating Increases to 54%, Highest ..

2 minutes ago

North Korean Leader's Younger Sister Speculated to ..

2 minutes ago

President for ensuring live telecast of Taraweeh p ..

2 minutes ago

Mainly hot, dry weather forecast on Thursday

2 minutes ago

WHO Head Discusses COVID-19 Pandemic With Minister ..

6 minutes ago

UK COVID-19 Death Toll in Hospitals Tops 18,000 Af ..

6 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.