Chief Minister takes notices of gang-rape incident

(@FahadShabbir)

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has taken notice of an incident of gang-rape of a woman in Noulakha area, and sought a report from the Capital City Police Officer (CCPO) Lahore

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Oct, 2020 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has taken notice of an incident of gang-rape of a woman in Noulakha area, and sought a report from the Capital City Police Officer (CCPO) Lahore.

He ordered for immediate arrest of the accused besides ensuring justice to the affected woman by all means, according to a handout issued here on Friday.

The chief minister said that people involved in the heinous crime dis not deserve any leniency.