UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Chief Minister Takes Notices Of Gang-rape Incident

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Fri 02nd October 2020 | 07:33 PM

Chief Minister takes notices of gang-rape incident

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has taken notice of an incident of gang-rape of a woman in Noulakha area, and sought a report from the Capital City Police Officer (CCPO) Lahore

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Oct, 2020 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has taken notice of an incident of gang-rape of a woman in Noulakha area, and sought a report from the Capital City Police Officer (CCPO) Lahore.

He ordered for immediate arrest of the accused besides ensuring justice to the affected woman by all means, according to a handout issued here on Friday.

The chief minister said that people involved in the heinous crime dis not deserve any leniency.

Related Topics

Lahore Chief Minister Police Punjab Women All From Usman Buzdar

Recent Stories

Awareness seminar, walk held on cardiac diseases

1 minute ago

Whales in Scottish military exercise zone refuse t ..

1 minute ago

UN Chief Wishes Trump, First Lady Speedy, Complete ..

2 minutes ago

Minsk Invites Poland, Lithuania to Reduce Diplomat ..

2 minutes ago

HESCO teams cut off 150 connections on default

10 minutes ago

Kilmarnock squad told to self-isolate after positi ..

10 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.