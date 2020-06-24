UrduPoint.com
Chief Minister Takes Strong Notice Of Police Violence On Citizen

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Wed 24th June 2020 | 04:56 PM

Chief Minister takes strong notice of police violence on citizen

Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Mahmood Khan on Wednesday took strong notice of police violence on a citizen and directed the IGP to submit a report of the incident immediately

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jun, 2020 ) :Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Mahmood Khan on Wednesday took strong notice of police violence on a citizen and directed the IGP to submit a report of the incident immediately.

In a statement the Chief Minister also directed the IGP to immediately suspend and arrest all the involved police officials.

Mahmood Khan said that the victim would be provided justice at all cost and severe punishment would be recommended for those involved in this incident. "No one would be allowed to exaggerate his authority", the CM said.

He said if someone is guilty of a crime, it was the job of courts not the police to punish him adding those found guilty of this misconduct would not be spared.

