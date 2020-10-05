UrduPoint.com
Chief Minister Taking Vital Initiatives To Attract Foreign Investors: BBoIT CEO

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Mon 05th October 2020 | 10:18 PM

The Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Balochistan Board of Investment and Trade Farman Zarkoon has said it was the first time that Balochistan government under the leadership of Chief Minister Jam Kamal Khan took initiative of organizing a webinar in collaboration with South Africa and other countries to engage the potential investors and stakeholders

Talking to APP on Monday, Farman Zarkoon said many African countries and their biggest business tycoons participated in the webinar and showed their maximum interest to invest in various sectors of the province.

He further said it is worth mentioning that there are many similarities between Balochistan and South Africa, such as mining, advanced agriculture, and tourism.

"South Africa is a gateway to all African countries, and similarly, Gwadar is a gateway to South Asia", he said adding there are a lot of lessons we can learn by highlighting Balochistan's potential and sharing ideas with African countries.

There are many local investors and foreign companies which are already operating in South Africa's mining and cultural sectors, he added.

He said that the aim of the webinar was to attract and inform African investors about the opportunities of Balochistan so that the relationship between Pakistan and South Africa could be improved for boosting the economy of the province.

"Balochistan Board of Investment and Trade (BBoIT) also prepared plans to exchange delegations between Pakistan and African countries in order to show them the potential of Balochistan", Farman added.

