Chief Minister Task force constitutes to prevent electricity theft

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government has constituted a six-members Chief Minister Task Force to launch an operation against electricity theft and to overcome power losses throughout the province

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jul, 2022 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government has constituted a six-members Chief Minister Task Force to launch an operation against electricity theft and to overcome power losses throughout the province.

In a notification issued by KP Energy and Power Department here on Saturday, the force would be headed by Secretary Energy while Secretary Industries, Commissioners, Additional IG Police (Operation) and Chief Executive Peshawar Electricity Supply Company (PESCO) would act as the members of the Task Force.

The main responsibilities of the CM Task Force would include the supervision and monitoring of the campaigns that would be launched against power theft across the province.

It was said that Divisional and Districts Enforcement Committees have also been formed with the rights of taking stern actions against power theft.