Chief Minister Taskforce reviews COVID-19 situation

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Mar, 2020 ) :Sindh Chief Minister's Taskforce on Coronavirus on Saturday held its 31st meeting here at the Chief Minister House to review COVID-19 pandemic situation in the province.

Chaired by Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah, the meeting was attended by the Cabinet members, Sindh Chief Secretary Mumtaz Ali Shah, representatives of Rangers, Federal Investigation Agency, Civil Aviation Authority, Word Health Organization and officers from other concerned government agencies, said an official statement.

The Chief Minister was informed that the total number of coronavirus cases had increased to 469 which included 189 in Karachi (14 new cases), 265 in Sukkur, 1 in Dadu, 7 each in Larkana and Hyderabad.

Thus, the total number of locally transmitted cases was 132. Over last three days, the number of cases had increased by 41.

Among 181cases reported in Karachi, 1 patient has returned from Italy, 8 from Syria, 6 each from Dubai , Turkey and Iran, 1 from Qatar, 7 from Saudi Arabia, 5 from United States, 2 from Switzerland, 11 from United Kingdom and one from Iraq.

" I am trying my best to save people of Sindh from pandemic of coronavirus. I am thankful the people are supporting government's steps," Chief Minister remarked adding that the government was ensuring of better health services during lockdown.