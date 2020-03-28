UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Chief Minister Taskforce Reviews COVID-19 Situation

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Sat 28th March 2020 | 09:42 PM

Chief Minister Taskforce reviews COVID-19 situation

Sindh Chief Minister's Taskforce on Coronavirus on Saturday held its 31st meeting here at the Chief Minister House to review COVID-19 pandemic situation in the province

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Mar, 2020 ) :Sindh Chief Minister's Taskforce on Coronavirus on Saturday held its 31st meeting here at the Chief Minister House to review COVID-19 pandemic situation in the province.

Chaired by Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah, the meeting was attended by the Cabinet members, Sindh Chief Secretary Mumtaz Ali Shah, representatives of Rangers, Federal Investigation Agency, Civil Aviation Authority, Word Health Organization and officers from other concerned government agencies, said an official statement.

The Chief Minister was informed that the total number of coronavirus cases had increased to 469 which included 189 in Karachi (14 new cases), 265 in Sukkur, 1 in Dadu, 7 each in Larkana and Hyderabad.

Thus, the total number of locally transmitted cases was 132. Over last three days, the number of cases had increased by 41.

Among 181cases reported in Karachi, 1 patient has returned from Italy, 8 from Syria, 6 each from Dubai , Turkey and Iran, 1 from Qatar, 7 from Saudi Arabia, 5 from United States, 2 from Switzerland, 11 from United Kingdom and one from Iraq.

" I am trying my best to save people of Sindh from pandemic of coronavirus. I am thankful the people are supporting government's steps," Chief Minister remarked adding that the government was ensuring of better health services during lockdown.

Related Topics

Karachi Sindh Chief Minister Rangers Syria Iran Turkey Iraq Dubai Qatar Hyderabad Sukkur Larkana Italy United Kingdom United States Saudi Arabia Switzerland Dadu Federal Investigation Agency Murad Ali Shah From Government Cabinet Best Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Asia virus latest: People return to China epicentr ..

2 minutes ago

Europe's virus toll surges but Wuhan cautiously re ..

2 minutes ago

MLB, players union set terms for shortened season

2 minutes ago

Cancel County Championship if it can't be played i ..

2 minutes ago

Mali opposition urges huge election turnout despit ..

7 minutes ago

Russia closes borders to slow coronavirus spread

7 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.