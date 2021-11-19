UrduPoint.com

Chief Minister Tells Departments To Take Result-oriented Steps To Curb Smog

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Fri 19th November 2021 | 07:24 PM

Chief Minister tells departments to take result-oriented steps to curb smog

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has ordered for taking effective measures to overcome smog in the province and made it clear that no negligence would be tolerated in this regard

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Nov, 2021 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has ordered for taking effective measures to overcome smog in the province and made it clear that no negligence would be tolerated in this regard.

Chairing a meeting at his office on Friday, the CM stressed that anti-smog measures should be result-oriented and ordered for continuing indiscriminate crackdown on factories and smoke-emitting vehicles in the province.

Similarly, action be initiated against factories involved in burning of tyres, the CM said, adding that such units should be sealed along with imposition of fine on them. Water should be sprinkled in the city daily and steps should be taken immediately for procurement of electric buses, he added.

The CM expressed his displeasure over delay in procurement of electric buses and asked to submit a final plan in that regard. He ordered for reducing the number of official vehicles by 50 per cent. He directed the secretaries to submit a compliance report to his office. The scope of the anti-smog squad would be further expanded as five anti-smog squads have already been constituted in Lahore, he said.

The CM ordered for taking effective action against those responsible for burning stumble.

The environment protection department, agriculture, industries, transport and officials of the administration should personally monitor anti-smog measures in the field, he added.

Smog has been declared a calamity in the province and any violation of the ban on burning the solid waste would not be tolerated, he said and added that action would be initiated against the officials concerned of the waste management companies over any incident of burning of trash.

Similarly, the crushing plants should be converted to the latest technology, like brick-kilns, and comprehensive planning be devised in this regard.

The CM said a proposal be forwarded to the Federal government to make harvesters duty-free for harvesting the paddy crop. Meanwhile, a 24/7 smog monitoring cell has been set up at the PDMA offices and geo-tagging of brick-kilns had been completed, he concluded.

Earlier, he was briefed about the anti-smog steps, taken by different departments.

Provincial EPD Minister Muhammad Rizwan, Energy Minister Dr Akhtar Malik, SACM Hasaan Khawar, chief secretary, SMBR, administrative secretaries, commissioner Lahore and others attended the meeting.

Related Topics

Lahore Chief Minister Technology Punjab Water Agriculture Fine Vehicles Government Usman Buzdar

Recent Stories

Duterte's Office Refuses to Name Filipino Presiden ..

Duterte's Office Refuses to Name Filipino Presidential Candidate Accused of Drug ..

46 seconds ago
 Elections trump economics in Modi's farm reforms U ..

Elections trump economics in Modi's farm reforms U-turn

47 seconds ago
 Islamabad Police holding Khuli kacheries to addres ..

Islamabad Police holding Khuli kacheries to address public grievances

49 seconds ago
 Pfizer Says US FDA Authorized Its COVID Booster Sh ..

Pfizer Says US FDA Authorized Its COVID Booster Shot for All Adults

50 seconds ago
 Russia's Grushko Reminds NATO of Pledge Not to Dep ..

Russia's Grushko Reminds NATO of Pledge Not to Deploy Nuclear Weapons in New Cou ..

52 seconds ago
 EVM to pave way for fair, transparent polls: Shauk ..

EVM to pave way for fair, transparent polls: Shaukat

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.