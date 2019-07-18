UrduPoint.com
Chief Minister Terms Agri Credit Cards Scheme As Innovative Step

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Thu 18th July 2019 | 09:16 PM

Chief Minister terms agri credit cards scheme as an innovative step

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar on Thursday termed agri credit cards scheme as an innovative step of the PTI government and said that farmers would be directly paid price of wheat, sugarcane and other crops

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jul, 2019 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar on Thursday termed agri credit cards scheme as an innovative step of the PTI government and said that farmers would be directly paid price of wheat, sugarcane and other crops.

He was presiding over a meeting regarding the agriculture department at his office. Addressing the meeting, the chief minister said that farmers would be educated about the latest innovations in the agriculture sector.

They would also be provided agri services on subsidised rates, he added.

He said that high-value crop culture would be introduced in villages which would made prosperous to farmers with the cultivation of profitable crops.

He said that cultivation of olive trees would be encouraged in hilly areas of DG Khan.

The farmers could get good earnings through floriculture and foreign exchange could also be earned by increasing the production of honey.

The farmers were given necessary protection through the launch of insurance policy and the steps taken by the PTI government were proving meaningful, he added.

The principal secretary to CM, secretaries of information and agriculture departments along with concerned officials attended the meeting.

