Chief Minister Terms Ayaz Sadiq's Statement Against National Interest

Muhammad Irfan 52 seconds ago Sat 31st October 2020 | 08:15 PM

Chief Minister terms Ayaz Sadiq's statement against national interest

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Oct, 2020 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has said that statements of Ayaz Sadiq and some other opposition leaders were incomprehensible and against the national interest.

These statements were a reflection of the stance of country's enemy.

The Pakistanis rejected such an obnoxious statement in toto. Ayaz Sadiq and some opposition leaders had crossed all limits of enmity with the nation.

The Chief Minister while reacting on Ayaz Sadiq's controversial statement, said that the entire nation was proud of Pakistan's Armed Forces. The Pakistan Army had come upto the expectation of the nation in every curtail times.

Our Armed Forces were pride and glory of the nation and people stood beside the Armed Forces.

He made it clear that the agenda of the enemy would not be allowed in Pakistan.

He said that making national institutions controversial on the instructions of foreign masters were tantamount to harming the national interest.

Usman Buzdar said that "We strongly condemn nefarious intentions aimed at weakening the foundations of the country." He said that there was no room for anti-national narrative in Pakistan and the nation was aware of the intentions of the elements who were promoting such vile narrative.

The government with support of the nation, would not allow to compromise thenational security, he concluded.

