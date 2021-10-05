Chief Minister terms party workers, office bearers an asset

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar said on Tuesday that workers and office-bearers were an asset of the party and injustice with them would not be tolerated

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Oct, 2021 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar said on Tuesday that workers and office-bearers were an asset of the party and injustice with them would not be tolerated.

He was addressing a gathering of PTIs parliamentarians from Lahore, provincial ministers, ticket holders, workers and office-bearers of minority, youth and women wings here. He listened to their problems and assured them to resolve their issues on a priority basis.

The chief minister said he was proud of party workers and stated that their genuine issues would be resolved. The PTI in Lahore not only challenged a party occupying power for 30 years but also proved its political wisdom by winning different seats, he said.

The PTI has broken this status-quo and worked day and night to wriggle Punjab, out of the quagmire of crises, he said. "I have conducted more than 180 field visits while ensuring record legislation", he added. The CM said that decisions had been made with consultation as the government believed in good governance and transparency.

Usman Buzdar said neither he had asked anybody to do some illegal task nor allowed anyone to do so and worked with diligence and there was no corruption scandal of the Punjab government.

The CM said that billions of rupees had been allocated to resolve the problems of Lahore city as full attention was paid to improve the quality of life of people. During the third year of the previous government, Rs 67 billion were given to Lahore for different projects, excluding the budget of orange line metro train, whereas different projects valuing Rs 85 billion had been chalked out for Lahore in the third year of the PTI-led government in Punjab, he stated.

"We have established 21 universities as compared with seven universities in past tenure besides issuing NOCs for 20 cement factories", he said.

The CM added that the three years performance of the PTI government was better than the ten years of work of the past government.

Usman Buzdar said that the draft of new local bodies system would soon be finalised and local bodies elections would be held in Punjab next year. The local governments will be fully empowered, he added.

Meanwhile, Kisan Card and Mazdoor Card were launched during the last three years and every citizen would be provided Sehat Insaf Health Card by December this year in Punjab. "I have started meeting PTI ticket holders, workers and office-bearers and this will continue", he announced.

Talking about the development strategy of the Punjab government, the CM said 606-meter long flyover was being constructed at Shahkam Chowk and 6-KM long defence road from Labour Colony to Shahkam Chowk would be dualized. Lal Shehbaz Qalandar Underpass and pedestrians' bridge in front of Jinnah Hospital had been completed and South Asia's largest Miyawaki forest was being developed in Lahore. Such urban forests would be developed at a number of points in Lahore to resolve air pollution, he said.

Lahore's master plan-2050 was being devised in consultation with stakeholders and the cleanliness system was also being improved in the provincial capital, the CM added.

He said a turbo roundabout would be constructed at Shahdara Chowk to provide separate passages for heavy and routine traffic and work was also in progress at Gulab Devi Underpass and Sheranwala Gate Flyover.

While parking plazas were to be built at Sheranwala Gate, Masti Gate and Aik Moria Pull, the CM said and added that 35,000 apartments would be built under LDA City Naya Pakistan Apartments Project and construction of 4000 apartments was in progress in the first phase while central business district and Ravi River Urban Development projects would prove game-changer initiatives, he added.

The brick kilns had been transferred to zigzag technology and Children University had been established while the mother and child block was being completed at Ganga Ram Hospital with a cost of seven billion rupees, he said. Emergency blocks would be constructed at Services Hospital, Jinnah Hospital and Ferozepur Road at a cost of Rs 15 billion, he noted and added that Rs 10 billion would be spent on surface water treatment plant projects at Mahmood Booti, Shahdara and Shadbagh areas.

Meanwhile, Rs 4 billion would be spent on the restoration of the historical heritage of Lahore Fort and the Dilkash Lahore project was also started to highlight the beauty of the provincial metropolis, he added.

A lawyers tower will be built while the new Punjab assembly building has been completed by the incumbent government, he said adding that work on this building was stopped without any reason in the previous tenure.

A sum of Rs 1.65 billion would be spent on water projects in 3 large union councils in Lahore and restoration of Sagian Road, women development office complex at Sabzazar, prison complex Lahore, centre for college faculty development and construction of multi-storey parking plaza at civil secretariat were being started.

Furthermore, expansion of Mazaar Bibi Pak Daman and establishment of revue academy was being made and 50 electric buses would be run on different routes in Lahore, he said.

Meanwhile, Rs 3 billion would be spent to construct a modern bus terminal at Thokar Niaz Baig.

Shelter homes had been built at Data Darbar, Railway Station and Thokar Niaz Baig localities, he stated.

Similarly, mobile almonries had been started for the needy communities. Besides the provision of 600 new vehicles, 10000 recruitment had been made in police and the scope of LDA has been confined to Lahore city to improve its service delivery. It has been decided to divide Lahore into new administrative units keeping in view the rapid increase in the population.

It was impossible administratively to run Lahore through a single deputy commissioner, he said and added that Lahore would be administratively divided to carve out new districts and resources would be provided for the projects relating to Lahore.

Provincial ministers Mian Mahmood ur Rasheed, Mian Aslam Iqbal, Murad Raas, Asad Khokhar,Dr Yasmin Rashid, SACM Hasaan Khawar and others were also present.