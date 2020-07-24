UrduPoint.com
Chief Minister Terms Passing Of Punjab Tahaffuz-e-Bunyad-e-Islam Act A Historical Initiative

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Fri 24th July 2020 | 12:49 AM

Chief Minister terms passing of Punjab Tahaffuz-e-Bunyad-e-Islam Act a historical initiative

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has termed passing of The Punjab Tahaffuz-e-Bunyad-e-Islam Act, 2020 as a historical initiative of the incumbent government

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jul, 2020 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has termed passing of The Punjab Tahaffuz-e-Bunyad-e-Islam Act, 2020 as a historical initiative of the incumbent government.

In a statement issued here on Thursday, the Chief Minister said that this would promote inter-religious harmony besides blocking publication of controversial material. Punjab was the first province which had enacted such legislation and Speaker Ch Pervaiz Elahi and MPAs deserved accolades, he added.

He said the implementation on this law would also help in preventing publication of hate material about different religions.

According to the Act, he said the printing of Khatam-un-Nabiyyin and Peace Be Upon Him have been made compulsory with the blessed name of Holy Prophet Mohammad (PBUH).

Similarly, objectionable comments about Holy Prophet Mohammad (PBUH) Ahle-Bait, Khulafa-e-Rashideen, Ashab-e-Rasool and Ummahatul Momineen would be a cognizable offence.

In case of violation, along with the imposition of five-year sentence and Rs. five lac fine, action would also be initiated under Pakistan Penal Code, the CM concluded.

