Chief Minister terms PDM, group of corrupt elements trying to hide corruption

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Oct, 2020 ) :Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mahmood Khan Friday said that Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) is a group of corrupt elements that is trying to hide their corruption and malpractices.

He was addressing a gathering of tribal elders at Khar during his day long visit to District Bajur. He said the group has plundered the country with impunity and now trying to divert attention of people from their corruption.

Prime Minister Imran Khan has straight away denied them any type of reconciliation relating to their corruption, KP CM said and added that present government would carry out ruthless accountability to bring back public money.

Mahmood Khan added that incumbent government has made effective legislation regarding FATF besides strengthening national economy. He said that government was not only well aware of problems being faced by tribal people but it has taken pragmatic steps to resolve their issues.

Highlighting initiatives of government for education sector of merged areas, the Chief Minister said educational institutes of tribal districts were being upgraded whereas second shift in schools on need basis would be started.

He said that work on feasibility study of Barang tunnel was in progress to provide easy access to Swat Motorway whereas the notification regarding upgradation of Bajur District Headquarter Hospital (DHQ) to category-A hospital would soon be issued. He also directed board of revenue to submit proposals for establishment of another sub division in Bajur.

Earlier, the Chief Minister inaugurated newly established 132-KV Khar Grid Station and performed ground breaking of Sub Jail Khar in District Bajaur.