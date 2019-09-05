UrduPoint.com
Chief Minister Terms Sept 6 Bright Chapter Of Country's Defence History

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Thu 05th September 2019 | 07:45 PM

Chief Minister terms Sept 6 bright chapter of country's defence history

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Sep, 2019 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar has said that Sept 6, the Defence of Pakistan Day, is a bright chapter of the defence history of the country when the armed forces gave a befitting reply to the enemy and presented examples of bravery and courage.

In his message, he paid tributes to the martyrs of the 1965 war.

He also paid tributes to the Kashmiri martyrs, who became victim of barbarity of Indian army in the occupied Kashmir.

He said that Pakistan would express complete solidarity with the oppressed Kashmiri brethren on the day.

Kashmiris are leading their lives in pain and distress in occupied Kashmir due to prolonged curfew, he added.

The oppressed people of occupied Kashmir would never be left alone by Pakistan, he assured. He said that the war of 1965 proved that the armed forces of the country were a rock against the enemy.

The whole nation, as well as the armed forces, were fully united to counter any threat to national security as on this day "we should reiterate our commitment that every sacrifice will be rendered to defend the motherland," he added.

