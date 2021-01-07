UrduPoint.com
Chief Minister Tests Negative For COVID-19

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Thu 07th January 2021 | 12:38 AM

Chief Minister tests negative for COVID-19

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has recovered from coronavirus infection as he tested negative on Wednesday

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jan, 2021 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has recovered from coronavirus infection as he tested negative on Wednesday.

In a statement issued here, the CM thanked the people for their prayers as he regained health with the blessings of Allah Almighty.

"I continuously issued necessary instructions through the principal secretary during self-isolation; after the recovery, I will continue to serve the people with revived passion and commitment", he added.

He said that the coronavirus infection was a fatal disease,therefore, people should wear facemasks and adopt necessary precautionsto remain safe from this disease.

