Chief Minister thanks masses for cooperation against coronavirus

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Sep, 2020 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has thanked people over their cooperation during coronavirus, adding that situation in Punjab was better than other provinces.

In a statement issued here on Thursday, he said the smart lockdown yielded positive results but care should be taken even now as the virus had not ended yet.

He said the use of the face-mask was helpful in saving people from the virus and the citizens should make a habit of wearing it.

He said that 62 corona patients had been reported in Punjab during the last 24 hours and one patient died while the number of active cases is 2,253.

"As many as 52,592 corona patients have recovered in Punjab," he said adding that 9,388 were tested during the last 24 hours, and a total of 976,000 tests were conducted in Punjab till date.