Chief Minister Thanks Nation For Observing Kashmir Exploitation Day

Umer Jamshaid 15 seconds ago Thu 05th August 2021 | 09:12 PM

Chief Minister thanks nation for observing Kashmir Exploitation Day

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has thanked the nation for fully observing Kashmir Exploitation Day and unitedly raising a strong voice for the Kashmir cause

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Aug, 2021 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has thanked the nation for fully observing Kashmir Exploitation Day and unitedly raising a strong voice for the Kashmir cause.

In a statement, the CM said the Pakistan nation expressed complete solidarity with the oppressed Kashmiris by attending various events to mark strong protest against illegal revocation of the special status of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

"I am also grateful to the minorities," he said, adding that the nations exhibited strong commitment and passion to deal with challenges.

Pakistanis have shown that the Kashmiris will never be left alone, he declared.

Prime Minister Imran Khan is ambassador of the Kashmir cause and the Hindu supremacist Modi regime is given a message that Pakistan and Kashmir are linked with each other.

The international community should also give attention to resolving this issue, the CM concluded.

