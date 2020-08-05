Chief Minister thanks nation for observing Youm-e-Istehsal

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has thanked the Pakistani nation, especially the people of Punjab, for observing Youm-e-Istehsal to express solidarity with the Kashmiri people

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Aug, 2020 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has thanked the Pakistani nation, especially the people of Punjab, for observing Youm-e-Istehsal to express solidarity with the Kashmiri people.

He said that people of Pakistan participated in the functions, organised against revoking of special status of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu & Kashmir (IIOJK).

The Pakistani nation expressed solidarity with Kashmiri brethren and paid tributes to the minorities of Pakistan including Hindu, Sikh and Christian communities for participating in the ceremonies, organised on the occasion of Youm-e-Istehsal.

He said that the IIOJK was a disputed territory and the international community would have to pay attention for solution to the issue.