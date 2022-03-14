Chief Minister thanks residents of Hafizabad for successful public meeting

UrduPoint.com

Faizan Hashmi Published March 14, 2022 | 08:21 PM

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar on Monday thanked the residents of Hafizabad district for a successful public meeting

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Mar, 2022 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar on Monday thanked the residents of Hafizabad district for a successful public meeting.

In a statement issued here, the Chief Minister said that the people had expressed their unflinching love for Prime Minister Imran Khan by holding a historic meeting in the district, adding that the successful meeting had unnerved the opponents as the sea of people had expressed their unwavering trust over the Prime Minister.

Usman Buzdar said, "I thank the people and congratulate the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI)'s parliamentarians, ticket-holders and workers for making this public meeting a success", asserting that opposition was going to be minus soon.

The opposition was trying to seek some sort of face-saving as it was entrapped in a blind alley, he added.

