Chief Minister to announce relief package for flood victims soon:Minister

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Sep, 2025) Punjab Health Minister and Chairman of the Cabinet Committee on Disaster Management,Khawaja Salman Rafique on Saturday announced that Chief Minister(CM) Maryam Nawaz Sharif will soon unveil a comprehensive relief package for families affected by the recent floods across the province.

During his visit to Head Muhammad Wala,the minister said that timely measures under the CM Maryam Nawaz Sharif’s leadership had helped reduce losses and that the water level in the River Chenab was showing a consistent decline.

He praised the administration and police for their dedicated efforts in evacuation and relief operations.

Khawaja Salman Rafique revealed that over 27,000 flood-hit people had been relocated to relief camps in Multan district alone,while more than 400,000 residents from riverine areas had been shifted to safer locations.

He emphasized that the provision of food and healthcare services in both affected areas and relief camps would not be compromised under any circumstances.

The minister also directed the health department to ensure the availability of anti-snakebite vaccines and essential medicines in every camp.

He confirmed that preparations had been completed to manage the fresh flood surge expected from Head Trimmu.

Earlier,Khawaja Salman Rafique visited the Langrial Flood Relief Camp on the occasion of Eid Milad-un-Nabi (SAWW) where he personally met with displaced families and distributed sweets and gifts among the families.

He also inspected facilities provided by district departments at relief camps.

The minister assured families that large tent houses were being arranged to protect them from the harsh weather and reiterated the government’s commitment to standing with the people in their time of need.

Flood-affected families expressed their gratitude to the Punjab government and the provincial minister for extending full support during this difficult time.