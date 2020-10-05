UrduPoint.com
Chief Minister To Chair Cabinet Meeting Tomorrow

Mon 05th October 2020 | 08:15 PM

Chief Minister to chair cabinet meeting tomorrow

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar will preside over the 36th provincial cabinet meeting in his office on Tuesday, in which, 28 points agenda will come under consideration

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Oct, 2020 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar will preside over the 36th provincial cabinet meeting in his office on Tuesday, in which, 28 points agenda will come under consideration.

Provincial ministers, advisors, special assistants, chief secretaryand secretaries of the department concerned will participatein the meeting, says a handout issued here on Monday.

