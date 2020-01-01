UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Chief Minister To Inaugurate Mining Lease Process In Merged Districts On Jan 6

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Wed 01st January 2020 | 06:37 PM

Chief Minister to inaugurate mining lease process in merged districts on Jan 6

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Mehmood Khan would inaugurate lease process in mining sector in merged districts on January 1, said a press release issued here Wednesday

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jan, 2020 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Mehmood Khan would inaugurate lease process in mining sector in merged districts on January 1, said a press release issued here Wednesday.

After the inaugural the process of applying for license process would formally start and only local people could apply for the license, it said adding that the application could be submitted online.

It said that after merger of erstwhile FATA into KP the provincial government imposed ban on new lease licenses, however after approval of KP Mineral Sector Governance Amendment Act 2019 the process has been re-initiated.

Related Topics

Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa FATA January 2019 Government

Recent Stories

 Sindh CM writes letter to PM for provision of fu ..

13 minutes ago

Maheen Ghani parts ways with Shahbaz Taseer

38 minutes ago

UAE Nation Brand hits 10.6 million votes from 185 ..

40 minutes ago

Sri Lanka names Mathews in T20 squad to tour India ..

2 minutes ago

Govt effectively highlighted Kashmir issue: Senate ..

2 minutes ago

Nine dead after Indonesian capital hit by New Year ..

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.