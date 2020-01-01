Chief Minister to inaugurate mining lease process in merged districts on Jan 6

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Mehmood Khan would inaugurate lease process in mining sector in merged districts on January 1, said a press release issued here Wednesday

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jan, 2020 ) : Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Mehmood Khan would inaugurate lease process in mining sector in merged districts on January 1, said a press release issued here Wednesday.

After the inaugural the process of applying for license process would formally start and only local people could apply for the license, it said adding that the application could be submitted online.

It said that after merger of erstwhile FATA into KP the provincial government imposed ban on new lease licenses, however after approval of KP Mineral Sector Governance Amendment Act 2019 the process has been re-initiated.