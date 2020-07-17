UrduPoint.com
Chief Minister To Inaugurate Work On Roads In Hazara Scenic Spots

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jul, 2020 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Mahmood Khan is visiting Hazara to inaugurate construction work on the roads in the three tourist spots in the division on Friday.

"The inauguration of construction work on the three roads in the tourist resorts envisages the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government's keen interest in the promotion of tourism to generate revenue and create employment opportunities for the youth in the province," said an official statement issued here on Thursday.

Chief Minister Mahmood Khan will visit Kaghan Valley where he will inaugurate the construction work on roads leading to three scenic valleys, including Mahnoor, Paparang and Shogran.

The KP government has set aside Rs2,400 million in the Annual Development Programme 2019-20 for the roads construction in Hazara to promote tourism in the division.

The construction of the three roads in various sites in Kaghan valley is part of the programme being undertaken as per the ADP plan.

The 15-kilometre road in Mahnoor valley would cost Rs686 million, the nine-kilometre road in Paparang valley Rs382 million while Rs353 million would be spent on the construction of 11-kilometre road leading to Shogran Valley.

Meanwhile, the KP government is also preparing a plan for the construction of 370 kilometre link roads infrastructure in the tourist resorts of the province, which would boost tourism, generate revenue and provide opportunities for the youth of local populace.

Similarly, the feasibility study has also been initiated for the establishment of the 10 integrated tourism zones in the Hazara and Malakand divisions.

Under these projects, the tourists would be able to have comfortable rest places, tourist information and facilitation centres.

At the same time, the projects of installing camping pods at the tourist spots are also going well and the tourists had appreciated the provincial government's efforts for the promotion of tourism and facilitation of tourists and visitors the province.

