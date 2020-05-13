UrduPoint.com
Chief Minister To Lay Foundation Stone Of Projects In DG Khan

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Wed 13th May 2020 | 10:42 PM

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar will lay foundation stone of Sardar Fateh Muhammad Khan Buzdar Institute of Cardiology in DG Khan on Thursday (May 14) which will be completed with an amount of four billion rupees

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th May, 2020 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar will lay foundation stone of Sardar Fateh Muhammad Khan Buzdar Institute of Cardiology in DG Khan on Thursday (May 14) which will be completed with an amount of four billion rupees.

The 100-bed hospital would be constructed in the first phase. He will also lay foundation stone of modern intercity bus terminal project worth Rs330 million rupees.

Besides this, the CM will lay foundation stone of expansion project of Dot Bridge interlinking traffic of four provinces.

A sum of Rs400 million would be spent on it. He will also lay the foundation stone of Gajjani spur to save lands from river erosion as Rs630 million would be spent on it.

He will also chair a meeting at the Commissioner's Office to take stock of different things.

Meanwhile, the CM will give a cheque of more than 260 million rupees to the Mepco for providingelectricity to electricity-less localities of Taunsa and Koh-e-Suleman.

