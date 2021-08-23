Chief Minister to lay foundation stone of Shahkam flyover on Tuesday

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar will lay the foundation stone of Shahkam flyover project on Tuesday

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Aug, 2021 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar will lay the foundation stone of Shahkam flyover project on Tuesday.

According to a handout issued here on Monday, this 606 metres long three-lane project will be completed in 10 months with Rs.

4.23 billion to ease signal-free movement of 120,000 vehicles daily. The 5.67 KM long defence road will also be doubled along with the construction of bridges on Hadiara drain and canal.

The government has saved Rs 395 millions due to transparent tendering and land acquisition.