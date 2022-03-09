UrduPoint.com

Chief Minister To Perform Ground Breaking Ceremony Of Cadet College Karak

Faizan Hashmi Published March 09, 2022 | 09:21 PM

Chief Minister KP Mehmood Khan would visit Kohat district on Thursday to inaugurate various development projects and address party worker's convention at Kohat sports complex

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Mar, 2022 ) :Chief Minister KP Mehmood Khan would visit Kohat district on Thursday to inaugurate various development projects and address party worker's convention at Kohat sports complex.

He will also perform ground breaking ceremony of cadet College Karak.

Chairman DDAC Ziaullah Bangash said that the CM would also distribute Ehsas Kifalat Program cards among 25,000 deserving families of the district.

The development projects include Kohat sports complex, Degree College Bilitang, RESCUE 1122 office Shakardara, Govt Girls Degree College Ustarzai, Govt High Secondary school No4, Teshil Gombat building.

He said that Ehsas Kifalat Program was aimed alleviating poverty and extending support to marginalized community, adding that KP government under the leadership of CM Mehmood Khan has initiated various development projects across the province including Southern and merged districts.

