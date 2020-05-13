Chief Minister to perform ground breaking of Cardiology Institute in DG Khan

Chief Minister Punjab Usman Buzdar will perform ground breaking of Sardar Fateh Muhammad Buzdar Institute of Cardiology on Thursday in Dera Ghazi Khan

DG KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th May, 2020 ) :Chief Minister Punjab Usman Buzdar will perform ground breaking of Sardar Fateh Muhammad Buzdar Institute of Cardiology on Thursday in Dera Ghazi Khan.

He will also inaugurate different uplift project during his ongoing visit to DG Khan.

According to official sources, Initially, 100 beds will be introduced in Institute. However, the beds facility will be extend in future. Rs 4 billion will be spent on the health facility. The official sources added that Intercity Bus Terminal with cost of Rs 330 million would also be constructed.

Similarly, 400 millions will also be spent on expansion of Pul Dot Junction.

The CM will also perform ground breaking of Gunjabi spur embankment to stop river erosion and improve soil fertility.

During the visit, CM will inaugurate different energy schemes costing Rs 260 millions. He will also chair meeting to review law and order situation and some other uplift schemes.