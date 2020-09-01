UrduPoint.com
Chief Minister To Preside Over Cabinet Meeting

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Tue 01st September 2020 | 06:42 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Sep, 2020 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar will preside over a special provincial cabinet meeting on Wednesday (September 2) in which two years performance report of the government would be presented.

According to a handout issued here on Tuesday, the meeting will be attended by ministers,advisors, special assistants, chief secretary and administrative secretaries.

Chief Minister Punjab September Government Cabinet Usman Buzdar

More Stories From Pakistan

