Chief Minister to preside over cabinet meeting

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Sep, 2020 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar will preside over a special provincial cabinet meeting on Wednesday (September 2) in which two years performance report of the government would be presented.

According to a handout issued here on Tuesday, the meeting will be attended by ministers,advisors, special assistants, chief secretary and administrative secretaries.