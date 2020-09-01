Chief Minister To Preside Over Cabinet Meeting
Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Tue 01st September 2020 | 06:42 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Sep, 2020 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar will preside over a special provincial cabinet meeting on Wednesday (September 2) in which two years performance report of the government would be presented.
According to a handout issued here on Tuesday, the meeting will be attended by ministers,advisors, special assistants, chief secretary and administrative secretaries.