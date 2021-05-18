UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Chief Minister To Review Performance Of Depts

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Tue 18th May 2021 | 09:14 PM

Chief Minister to review performance of depts

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has decided to hold a review of the performance of every department as administrative secretaries will brief in detail about the steps taken during two and a half years along with a future road map

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th May, 2021 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has decided to hold a review of the performance of every department as administrative secretaries will brief in detail about the steps taken during two and a half years along with a future road map.

In this regard, the chief minister chaired a meeting of the Home department at his office to review departmental performance. ACS (Home) briefed about achievements, jail reforms and legislation. The CM expressed satisfaction over the performance of the Home department and directed to work with more zeal to achieve future targets.

Talking on the occasion, the CM affirmed building multi-storey barracks to accommodate 10,000 prisoners in seven jails. The civil work of a high-security jail in Mianwali has been completed while a new jail has also been constructed in Lodhran. Meanwhile, action has been initiated against 1319 officials for showing negligence and corruption, he added.

Besides, the prisoners' management information system has been started in 21 jails along with the provision of courtrooms in different jails.

The CM said Punjab forensic science training lab will be made functional soon, whereas new child protection institutes are also being established in six different districts while the child protection institute in Sahiwal has already been completed.

Similarly, child protection units will be established in 11 districts and the scope of Baloch levies has been expanded to Rajanpur, the CM announced. The approval of recruitment has been accorded to border military police and Bloch levies and new check posts and police stations are also being established in tribal areas, he continued. Meanwhile, recruitment of new jail staff has been allowed, he said and directed to take effective measures to stop smuggling, adding that line departments be reactivated to achieve desired results.

He assured to take every possible step for the rehabilitation of the prisoners, adding that the jail monitoring system be further developed.

Related Topics

Corruption Chief Minister Police Punjab Jail Road Sahiwal Lodhran Mianwali Rajanpur Border Usman Buzdar

Recent Stories

Inauguration of DEWA&#039;s Green Hydrogen project ..

51 seconds ago

ITIC’s Middle East Tourism Investment Summit beg ..

1 minute ago

Special initiative police stations to help changin ..

2 minutes ago

Two Russian Aircraft Tu-160 Complete Planned Fligh ..

2 minutes ago

PTI to organize protest rallies to express solidar ..

2 minutes ago

Islamabad police trace blind murder case

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.