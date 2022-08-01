UrduPoint.com

Chief Minister To Visit Flood-hit Areas

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 01, 2022 | 08:55 PM

Chief Minister to visit flood-hit areas

Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi will visit the flood-affected areas of south Punjab on Tuesday

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Aug, 2022 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi will visit the flood-affected areas of south Punjab on Tuesday.

According to handout issued here, he will visit the flood-affected areas of Dera Ghazi Khan and Rajanpur.

The chief minister will meet the affected individuals and also review the relief activities going on there.

Related Topics

Chief Minister Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi Punjab Visit Dera Ghazi Khan Rajanpur

Recent Stories

Law Minister, President SCBA call for expediting w ..

Law Minister, President SCBA call for expediting work on PRHS

2 minutes ago
 Chief Minister announces financial assistance to o ..

Chief Minister announces financial assistance to overcome flood damages to peopl ..

2 minutes ago
 Chief Minister directs to run anti-dengue campaign ..

Chief Minister directs to run anti-dengue campaign across province

2 minutes ago
 KP Chief Secretary for 80 pc population immunizati ..

KP Chief Secretary for 80 pc population immunization against coronavirus

2 minutes ago
 Special committee formed to assess damages caused ..

Special committee formed to assess damages caused by recent rains: Federal Minis ..

4 minutes ago
 Muharram procession held amid tight security in Pe ..

Muharram procession held amid tight security in Peshawar

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.