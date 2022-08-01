Chief Minister To Visit Flood-hit Areas
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 01, 2022 | 08:55 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Aug, 2022 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi will visit the flood-affected areas of south Punjab on Tuesday.
According to handout issued here, he will visit the flood-affected areas of Dera Ghazi Khan and Rajanpur.
The chief minister will meet the affected individuals and also review the relief activities going on there.