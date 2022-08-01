Chief Minister to visit flood-hit areas

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Aug, 2022 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi will visit the flood-affected areas of south Punjab on Tuesday.

According to handout issued here, he will visit the flood-affected areas of Dera Ghazi Khan and Rajanpur.

The chief minister will meet the affected individuals and also review the relief activities going on there.