Chief Minister to visit Rawalpindi, Sargodha, Faisalabad on 24th

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar will visit Rawalpindi, Sargodha and Faisalabad on September 24, 2019 (tomorrow) in order to review steps being taken for the eradication of dengue

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Sep, 2019 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar will visit Rawalpindi, Sargodha and Faisalabad on September 24, 2019 (tomorrow) in order to review steps being taken for the eradication of dengue.

The Chief Minister will review steps being taken for the eradication of dengue and will preside over meetings in Commissioners Office, said a handout issued here.

The CM by visiting hospitals will also review treatment facilities and conditions of the patients.