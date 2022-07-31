Chief Minister undertakes steps for state of the art health facilities

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jul, 2022 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi undertook mega steps to provide state of the art health facilities to the people of the province while presiding over a meeting at CMO, on Saturday.

The meeting decided to extend the Health Card programme in a further improved manner.

He also accorded approval to upgrade Wazirabad Institute of Cardiology (WIC) and the number of beds in WIC would be increased from 100 to 200. Pervaiz Elahi approved to upgrade the emergency wards of all the hospitals across Punjab and all the medicines in the emergency wards would be given free of cost. He stated that it was the right of a patient to get free medicines in emergency.

He revealed that the shortage of doctors in WIC specially of anesthesiologists and paramedical staff would be overcome forthwith. He said that the anesthesiologists would be given special allowance to overcome the shortage.

The CM directed to launch a special programme in order to enhance the capacity building of doctors and construct residencies of the doctors and paramedical staff on the vacant land of Wazirabad Institute of Cardiology.

He asserted that the file work should be carried out promptly so as to provide best health facilities to the people of the province.

A comprehensive review was made during the meeting to bring improvements in the Health department along with providing best treatment facilities to the people.

Former Health minister Dr. Yasmeen Rashid, former chairman P&D Salman Ghani, former principal secretary to CM GM Sikandar, Principal Secretary to CM Muhammad Khan Bhatti, Chairman P&D, Secretary Health, Head Of WIC, DG Rescue 1122 and concerned officials attended the meeting.